Ireland name 16-member squad for ODI series against UAE, Afghanistan

Ireland has announced a 16-man squad for the two ODI series against the UAE and Afghanistan set to be played in January. The ODI series against Afghanistan will be part of the World Cup Super League.

This will be Ireland first international action since their dramatic run-chase victory over World Champions England back in early August.

Players and support staff, who are not on the tour, will remain at home under Covid-19 safe conditions in case a substitute needs to be flown out to Abu Dhabi during the month, said Ireland.

Gary Wilson will not join the Ireland squad for this tour in order to be at home for the birth of his second child, with Neil Rock coming in as wicket-keeping cover.

There is also no place for the likes of George Dockrell, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, who were all part of the touring party to England in August.

The Ireland team have played just 12 international matches in 2020, however head coach Graham Ford believes the squad can be pleased with the progress they have made despite the disrupted year.

"It goes without saying that 2020 has been a difficult year, but the lads have acquitted themselves well and can be proud of what they have managed to achieve," Ford said.

"We have two challenging series ahead of us, but we're looking to create a sense of momentum going into a big year - a year that will feature multiple tours, a full home season and a T20 World Cup at the back end," he added.

The dates and venues of the two series are yet to be finalised.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Neil Rock, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

--IANS

aak/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)