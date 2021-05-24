West Indies camp hit by Covid-19 case ahead of South Africa series

-
West Indies squad preparing for next month's international series against South Africa was disrupted by Covid-19 after uncapped pace bowler Marquino Mindley tested positive for the virus at high-performance camp here.
The 26-year-old Jamaican will isolate himself in his hotel room. Cricket West Indies' (CWI) medical team will keep track of him and he will be allowed to rejoin until he returns back-to-back negative results.
The rest of the squad members, including players and coaches, returned negative results following tests and re-tests.
The three-week long camp got underway on May 16.
South Africa tour West Indies for two Test matches and five T20 Internationals. The Test series begins on June 10 and while the last T20I will be played on July 23.
Both the Test matches will be played in St Lucia while the T20 Internationals will be played in Grenada.
"To date, 43 members of West Indies men's playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses," a statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.
