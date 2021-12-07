After 21 races, Formula One down to the wire in thrilling title finish

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you’ve been sleeping on the most spectacular season in decades.

After 21 races, the championship battle is tied as screams into its title-deciding season finale in Abu Dhabi. It’s the first time since 1974 the championship leaders have been level going into their final Sunday drive, which will be a head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

First driver across the finish line will be crowned champion.