AIFF fraternity shocked to hear about demise of Peter Vaz, says Kushal Das

-
ALSO READ
Women's U-17 WC will be held in empty stadiums in worst-case scenario: AIFF
Asian football body confers elite youth scheme full membership to AIFF
AIFF moves SC, seeks extension of existing Executive Committee's term
India files expression of interest for hosting 2027 AFC Asian Cup
Seven players, one assistant coach test positive for Covid-19 ahead of ISL
-
All India Football Federation has condoled the untimely demise of Peter Vaz, founder and chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa. Vaz died at the age of 53.
Vaz turned the Models Group into one of the leading business group of Goa, with diversified interests in construction, tourism, hospitality and sports.
Sporting Clube de Goa, fondly called as "the Oranjes" by their supporters, won the GFA league in its inception year itself (1999-2000). Following that, they triumphed in the ONGC Super Cup in 2005, whereas reached the final of the Federation Cup thrice (2005, 2006 and 2014). The Oranjes finished as the runners-up of the National Football League in 2004-2005.
Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF described Vaz "as a very capable football administrator" whose passion for football was unparalleled.
"The AIFF fraternity is shocked to hear the unfortunate demise of Peter Vaz. He will be remembered for his dynamicity and contribution to the club and the Indian Football in his capacity as the chairman of Sporting Clube de Goa," Das stated.
"On behalf of president Praful Patel and all Staff of AIFF, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family for this tragic and irreparable loss. We pray to God to give peace to the departed soul, and give the family members enough courage and strength to bear this irreparable loss," he further mentioned.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor