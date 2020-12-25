ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

-
ALSO READ
Indian Super League 2020-21 full schedule, match timing, live streaming
UEFA Champions League: PSG-Basaksehir to restart with new fourth official
ISL-7: ATK Mohan Bagan face Hyderabad FC, aiming to get back on track
Referees need to be consistent to earn players' respect: India's Fifa panel
Free-flowing football on cards in ISL match between FC Goa and Mumbai City
-
The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams' head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication between coaches and match officials.
Representatives of Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) who officiate the Premier League were in attendance to share their experiences and provide guidance as part of their tie-up with the ISL and the AIFF.
The objective of this first-of-its-kind meeting, held on Thursday, was to acknowledge the need for two-way communication between the coaches and the AIFF's appointed referees, to have constructive discussion while reviewing the matches, and on the continued development of the match officials.
As the first step, a specific allocated time following the match-day will give opportunity to coaches to discuss with referees aspects of the game that may have arisen where clarity is required and both parties can discuss issues that will benefit the overall development of the game in line with the internationally best practices in football.
PGMOL officials have also been assisting the AIFF on an ongoing basis with the continued development and training of match officials supported by the ISL and the league is keen for this development programme to be invested in and further developed.
AIFF's referee department has assigned 12 referees and 14 assistant referees for the ongoing ISL 2020-21 season. In addition, Adley Costa and Ramesh Babu have been attached to the 26-member referee group with ISL as referees' coach.
All stakeholders involved believe this collective approach to further develop a training and education programme will improve the required level and consistency for officiating in Indian football.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor