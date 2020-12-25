FIFA provides breakdown of expanded 2023 Women's World Cup field

-
ALSO READ
AFC guaranteed six direct slots for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Fifa cancels next year's U-17 women's World Cup in India due to Covid-19
Spain among European teams to play in Women's FIFA U-17 World Cup in India
U-17 World Cup will boost women's football in India, says Bala Devi
Australia, New Zealand win joint bid to host 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup
-
CONCACAF will have four direct berths for the expanded Women's World Cup in 2023, and two more teams from the region will have a chance to join them via a 10-team playoff tournament.
The United States, Canada, and Jamaica represented the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean at the 24-team World Cup in France last year. A fourth CONCACAF country, Panama, had a chance to qualify, but lost 5-1 to Argentina on aggregate in a home-and-away CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.
FIFA released the breakdown for the 32-team women's tournament on Thursday. Europe (UEFA) will get 11 direct slots, while Asia (AFC) gets six and Africa (CAF), like CONCACAF, gets four. South America (CONMEBOL) gets three and Oceania (OFC) one.
Host Australia and New Zealand automatically qualify, with their slots taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations.
The 2019 World Cup field featured nine teams from Europe, including host France, five from Asia, three from Africa and CONCACAF, two from South America, one from Oceania and the winner of the CONCACAF-CONMEBOL playoff.
The first Women's World Cup, held in 1991 in China, had 12 participants. Four teams will be seeded in the 2023 playoff tournament, based on the latest FIFA world rankings prior to the draw, with a maximum of one seeded team per confederation. The teams will be divided into three pools two of three countries and one of four with sides from the same confederation kept apart.
The playoff tournament will serve as a test event in Australia and New Zealand, with both hosts taking part in friendly matches against the teams in Group 1 and Group 2, ensuring all teams play two matches during the competition.
In other tournament news, FIFA has canceled the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups scheduled for next year due to the pandemic. The next editions are now due to be staged in 2023, with Indonesia still hosting the U20s and Peru the U17s.
FIFA says the COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor