AITA under-16 tennis: Dhruv Adiga scores lone upset of day

Dhruv Adiga scored the lone upset of the day when he sent eighth seeded Suchir Chethan home with a facile 6-3, 6-2 victory in the opening round of the AITA under-16 tennis tournament here on Monday.
The other fancied players advanced to the next round without much ado at Amogha Sports Tennis Academy at the Palace Grounds.
As many as 59 boys and 39 girls went through the qualifying rounds at the weekend which spilled to Monday, forcing the girls' first round to be held on Tuesday.
Results:
Boys under-16 (1st round): Sahej Singh by Arya Ganapathy 6-1, 7-6 (5); Saksham Suman bt Ananth Krishnan 7-5, 6-3; Shourya Bhattacharya bt Yashwanth Gundla palle 6-0, 6-3; Dhruva Adiga bt 8-Suchir Chethan 6-3, 6-2; 4-Rethin Pranav bt Aman Rao 6-1, 6-4; Gaurav Sumukh bt Aditya Hunsur Vinod 6-3, 6-0; 7-Kaushal Ravikumar bt Nithilan 6-3, 6-7 (0), 5-7; 6-Chandan Shivaraj bt Ved Shetty 6-1, 6-0; Vishal Vasudev bt Kevin Jonathan 6-1, 6-2; 3-Jason Michael David bt Arihanth Kaul 6-1, 6-1
