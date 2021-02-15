Muttiah Muralitharan among group asking court to reform Sri Lanka cricket

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka chief selector quits after 0-2 defeat against England
England vs Sri Lanka Test series: No new case of Covid-19 in English squad
England to go ahead with Lanka tour despite restrictions in South Africa
Jerome Jayaratne appointed Sri Lanka manager for West Indies tour
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
-
Bowling great Muttiah Muralitharan and other former Sri Lanka cricketers and administrators are seeking a court order for the government to appoint an independent committee to draft a new constitution that will reform the running of the national game.
Former test opener Sidath Wettimuny and Michael Tissera, who played for Sri Lanka in the inaugural 1975 World Cup and later became manager, are among a group of 12 who petitioned the court.
The group also included Ana Punchihewa, Vijaya Malalasekara and Rienzie Wijetilleke, who have all headed the national cricket board at various times.
The root cause of the decline of Sri Lankan cricket is its poor governance driven through the flawed constitution of SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket)," the petitioners said in a statement.
"The said constitution has installed a board which is not independent from its playing clubs.
It is severely conflicted between club and country. This system encourages the office bearers to take decisions mostly to satisfy its voter base, causing the playing standards of Sri Lankan cricket to deteriorate."
Sri Lanka, with a population of 22 million, has 24 first-class cricket clubs with 147 votes electing the administrators while India, with more than a billion people, has a voter base of only 38, the statement added.
Since 2016, Sri Lanka has lost 118 out of 194 international games.
Following recent test series defeats against South Africa and England, the board appointed a cricket committee led by former batting great Aravinda de Silva.
Muralitharan, the all-time leading test wicket-taker with 800 victims who retired in 2010, Kumar Sangakkara and Roshan Mahanama are also part of the committee.
International cricket is a small pond and cricket gains nothing to see one of its most storied full members, Sri Lanka, wither into oblivion," the petitioners said, while asking the International Cricket Council to provide time, space, expertise and guidance for the creation of a new governance system.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor