Ashes, 4th Test: Stokes in middle as Australia need 6 wickets to win

Joe Root and Ben Stokes grinded it out in the middle to frustrate Australia in the second session on Day 5 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
At the tea break, England's score read 174/4 -- still needing 214 runs for the win. Stokes (46*) and Jonny Bairstow (10*) are currently present at the crease. Australia now need to pick up six wickets in 35 overs to go 4-0 up in the five-match series.
The second session on Day 5 got off to a delayed start due to rain and almost 50 minutes were lost due to rain and wet outfield.
Resuming at 122/3, England batters Root and Stokes grinded it out in the middle, frustrating the Australian bowlers, and the duo mixed caution with aggression to score runs at a steady pace.
However, half an hour before the tea break, Scott Boland provided the much-needed breakthrough for Australia as he got the better of England captain Root (24), ending the fourth-wicket stand of 60 runs. In the end, Stokes and Bairstow ensured that England has 6 wickets in hand heading into the final session of the Test.
Earlier, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Cameron Green got among the wickets as Australia needed seven more wickets to win the fourth Ashes Test. At the lunch break, England's score read 122/3, still needing 266 runs for the win.
Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 265/6d; England 294 and 174/4 (Zak Crawley 77, Ben Stokes 46*; Scott Boland 2-19).
