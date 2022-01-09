Ashes, 4th Test: Australia 7 wickets away from victory (Lunch, Day 5)

-
Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Cameron Green got among the wickets as Australia need seven more wickets to win the fourth Ashes Test against England here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
At the lunch break, England's score read 122/3, still needing 266 runs for the win. Joe Root (13*) and Ben Stokes (16*) are present at the crease for the Three Lions.
Resuming Day 5 at 30/0, openers Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley managed to add 16 more runs to the total before Hameed (9) was sent back to the pavilion by Scott Boland. Dawid Malan next came out to the crease and along with Crawley, he put on 28 runs for the second wicket.
However, this partnership was cut short by Nathan Lyon as he bowled Malan (4), reducing England to 74/2 in the 28th over.
Skipper Joe Root then joined Crawley in the middle and both batters stitched together a stand of 22 runs for the third wicket, but Cameron Green got the crucial wicket of Crawley (77) before the lunch break.
In the end, Root and Stokes ensured that England does not lose more wickets before the lunch break.
Brief Scores: Australia 416/8d and 265/6d; England 294 and 122/3 (Zak Crawley 77, Ben Stokes 16; Scott Boland 1-13).
