Asia Cup 2022: Pak pacer Dahani ruled out of Super Four clash against India

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Asia Cup: Men in Blue start title defence with high-octane Pakistan clash
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch
Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad
-
Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is set to miss the Super Four match against India in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement on Saturday, regarding Dahani's unavailability for Pakistan's next match in the Asia Cup. The right-arm pacer has been ruled out due to a suspected side strain injury.
"Shahnawaz Dahani will not be available for Sunday's ACC T20 Asia Cup Super-4 match against India due to a suspected side strain. The injury happened while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday," the PCB statement read.
"As is the case with any suspected side strain injury, the medical team will monitor him for the next 48-72 hours, following which they will make decisions, including carrying out a scan and further participation in the tournament," it further added.
Earlier, pacers Mohammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi were ruled out of the ongoing tournament owing to their injuries and Dahani's injury will make Pakistan's fast-bowling department a little weak.
Wasim picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session, while Shaheen suffered a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle.
A heavyweight clash against India now awaits on Sunday as Pakistan will look to take revenge for its defeat in the first match of the tournament.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor