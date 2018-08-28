Asian Games 2018: Milkha Singh congratulates Neeraj Chopra, other athletes

-
Sprint legend Milkha Singh congratulated Neeraj Chopra and other Indian track and field medal winners on their outstanding performance at the ongoing Asian Games.
"I would like to congratulate Neeraj and all the medal winners in athletics. Their performance has been exceptional in the Asian Games," Singh told PTI.
Chopra today became the first Indian javelin thrower to win an Asian Games gold medal. Sudha Singh (women's 300m steeplechase), Neena Varakil (women's long jump) and Dharun Ayyasamy (men's 400m hurdles) also won silver medals in their respective events.
Singh said the Indian athletes should now aim for a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
"The standard of Indian athletes is improving day by day. Now we should target medals in the Olympics," said Singh.
Reminiscing his two gold medals in the 400m and 4x400m relay events in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Singh said that he was delighted to see youngsters bringing laurels for the country.
"Even I won two gold medals in this venue at Jakarta back in 1962 and I am very happy to see Indian youngsters performing so well," he said.
