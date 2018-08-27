Asian Games 2018: India's Day 9 schedule, streaming details at Jakarta

On a very eventful day of Asian Games 2018, India managed to clinch a lot of medals and also qualify for the medal rounds of many events. Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have assured India of two medals, so have the men and women archery teams. Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Yahiya Anas and Fouaad Mirza won silver medals, and so did the equestrian team. Two bronze medals came in Bridge. Govindan won the bronze medal in 10,000m race, however, at some point during the race, he overstepped and crossed the track. He was stipped off his medal. Indian Athletics Federation protested. However, India's protest has been overruled and G Lakshmanan's disqualification from the men's 10000m final stays. With this India's bronze medal count stays at 19. India will hope to win more medals on Day 9 of the



Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the ninth day of the on Monday.

ATHLETICS:



Women's Long Jump (Final): Neena Varakil, James Nayana (5:10 PM IST)



Men's Javelin Throw (Final): Neerak Chopra, Shivpal Singh (5:15 PM IST)



Women's 400m Hurdles (Final): Jauna Murmu, Anu Raghavan (5:15 PM IST)



Men's 400m Hurdles (Final): Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan (5:30 PM IST)



Men's High Jump (Final): Chethan Balasubramanya (5:30 PM IST)



Women's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Sudha Singh, Chinta (5:45 PM IST)



Men's 3000m Steeplechase (Final): Shankar Lal Swami (6:00 PM IST)



Men's 800m Qualification: Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh (6:35 PM IST)



BADMINTON: (10:30 AM onwards)



Women's Singles Semifinals: Saina Nehwal vs Tzuying Tai (Chinese Taipei)



Women's Singles Semifinals: PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi (Japan)



BOXING:



Men's Light Fly (49kg) Round of 16: Amit vs Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh (Mongolia) (5:15 PM IST)



Men's Bantam (56kg) Round of 16: Mohammed Hussam Uddin vs Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu (Mongolia) (6:15 PM IST)



Men's Light Welter (64kg) Round of 16: Dheeraj vs Nurlan Kobashev (Kyrgyzstan) (7:00 PM IST)



Men's Middle (75kg) Round of 16: Vikas Krishan vs Tanveer Ahmed (Pakistan) (3:00 PM IST)



CANOE/KAYAKING:



Canoe TBR 1000m Men: India (8:30 AM onwards)



EQUESTRIAN: (6:30 AM onwards)



Jumping Individual Qulaification: Kevic Kaevaan Setalvad, Chetan Reddy Nakula, Kevic Zahan Setalvad



Jumping Team Qualification: India



HOCKEY:



Women's Pool B: India vs Thailand (12:30 PM IST)



KARATE:



Men's 75kg 1/16 Final: Sharath Kumar Jayendran vs Muil Kim (8:15 AM IST)



Men's 84kg Quarterfinal: Vishal (12:42 PM IST)



SEPAKTAKRAW:



Men's Regu Preliminary Group B match: India vs Nepal (9:30 AM IST)



SQUASH:



Men's Team Pool B: India vs Indonesia (11:00 AM IST)



Men's Team Pool B: India vs Singapore (5:00 PM IST)



Women's Team Pool B: India vs Iran (11:00 AM IST)



TABLE TENNIS:



Men's Team Group D: India vs Macau (10:30 AM IST)



Men's Team Group D: India vs Vietnam (2:30 PM IST)



Women's Team Quarterfinals (4:30 PM IST)



Men's Team Quarterfinals: (6:30 PM IST)



VOLLEYBALL:



Women's Team Pool B match: India vs China (11:00 AM IST)



WEIGHTLIFTING:



Men's +100kg Group A (12:30 PM IST)



Women's +75kg Group A (3:30 PM IST).