AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Aussies to field unchanged playing 11, informs Langer

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia 1st Test: Likely opening pair for India in Adelaide
Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details
Check AUS vs IND 2nd T20I playing 11, head to head, Sydney weather report
England vs West Indies 2nd Test live telecast and tentative playing 11
Check AUS vs IND 2nd ODI head to head, playing 11, Sydney weather details
-
Australia cricket team's coach Justin Langer confirmed on Thursday that the hosts will go with an unchanged playing 11 against India for the Boxing Day Test, starting Saturday (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. This will be second test match of the ongoing four-match series, also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia leads 1-0 after handing a humiliating defeat to India in the first Test match at the Adelaide Oval.
"Davey (David Warner) had a good hit yesterday. He is still a way off his running. We know how dynamic he is. There is no one who is more dynamic than him in the game between the wickets and the way he fields. We want to make sure that he gets 100 per cent fit for that because he gets energy personally out of that and as a group we get great energy," said Langer while speaking to the reporters.
When David Warner will return to AUS playing 11?
"We are very hopeful. He batted well and is moving well. He is enthusiastic as ever. He has got so much energy and passion and has been doing it for last three weeks. He is doing everything to get back onto the ground. He is having a bit of trouble running at full speed. When he gets back his full confidence, he will come back in our team...we will monitor him and we will have him back, not just for our team... everyone loves to see him play cricket, he is great for the theatre, performance and entertainment of Test cricket. So we will welcome him as soon as he gets fit," added Langer.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
The head coach further confirmed that Australia will field the same XI that featured in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval which the hosts won by eight wickets.
"I would be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one. At this stage unlikely...Unless something happens over the next few days, and they can happen in the world we live in, we'll go in with the same XI," the 50-year-old said.
Langer on Cameron Green's performance
The unchanged XI will mean that young all-rounder Cameron Green also gets to play. Green provides a bowling option and bats in lower middle-order. Although he didn't have success in the first Test, Langer was all praise of him.
"He is so calm. That is what I love about him. For a young guy, he is so calm. He gets on with his job. He has got a really simple batting technique for a guy who is tall. Usually with a lot of tall batsmen, they are very clunky and a bit slow. But he is so fluid. He is a beautiful player. I have always said you judge the best players in the world with the way they can play the on-drive and he consistently over and over again keeps smacking the on-drive past the bowler. It means his balance is good, he is watching the ball and playing with the full phase of the bat. I love is temperament. Love his skills. He is fitting in well. He is at the start of a hopefully a very long journey. He is going to have ups and downs. To play first Boxing Day Test, nice journey," said Langer of Green.
Pucovski's concussion status
Langer also informed that the team management is keeping in touch with opener-in-line Will Pucovski who is out of the team due to concussion problems.
"We are keeping in touch. Lots of people are in touch with Will. It is tough to do face to face but with modern technology, with zoom, whatsapp we are doing it. We'll keep in touch and see how he is progressing," Langer said ahead of the second Test that will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor