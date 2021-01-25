Australia batsman Pucovski visits surgeon, eyes return in S Africa series

Australia opener Will Pucovski, who was ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India, has consulted a surgeon to keep his chances alive of playing in the Test series against South Africa.

Pucovski suffered a shoulder subluxation injury in the Sydney Test and has now turned to cortisone injections in order to return to the field.

Shaun Graf, Cricket Victoria's general manager of cricket, on Monday said Pucovski paid a visit to a leading surgeon as he wants to be fully fit ahead of the South Africa series.

"He is having another injection to see if that settles the injury. If not, they may have to do some kind of exploratory surgery to see how damaged it is," The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Graf as saying.

"Everyone is pretty hopeful his shoulder is okay and he will be available for that tour. You can certainly get by with that, especially if you are not a bowler but, long-term, there may be further issues, if you dive, it could slightly displace it again. They are taking a cautious approach," he added.

In place of Pucovski, Marcus Harris played along with David Warner in the fourth Test. He scored 5 and 38 in the two innings as Australia tasted defeat for the first time at The Gabba in 32 years and two months.

Graf said looking at how Australia played against India in the series decider, they will be hoping to include Pucovski in the Test squad.

"What they are looking to do is give him a cortisone [injection], if that settles the injury. With a bit of luck he will be able to get through and manage it through the South Africa tour -- if selected," Graf said.

"He is a rare commodity now -- especially with the way the Australians finished off their series -- I would think they would want him in that tour," he added.

India beat Australia in their own den in the fourth and final Test to seal the series 2-1. India's memorable win has also ensured they toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)