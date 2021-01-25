England to host New Zealand for two-match Test series, starting June 2

-
ALSO READ
ENG vs IND 2021: England spinners' tap may run dry on dry Indian pitches
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
England vs India: England to host India for five Tests from August 4, 2021
ENG vs IND: England squad will get only 3 days to train before Chennai Test
IND vs ENG: Hussain urges England to 'rethink' decision to rest Bairstow
-
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday confirmed that England will start their home international summer with a two-match Test series against New Zealand, commencing from June 2.
Joe Root's team will host number one ranked Test side New Zealand for two Test matches at Lord's (June 2-6) and Edgbaston (June 10-14).
England will also play a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens on June 23 and June 24 and the final T20I will be played at The Ageas Bowl on June 26. These matches will precede the already-announced three-match Royal London Series against Sri Lanka which starts from June 29.
Planning for the England Visually Impaired team's Ashes series against Australia remains subject to COVID-19 assessments, ECB said.
"The prospect of our England Men's team taking on the world's two top-ranked Test nations in New Zealand and India this summer is something for us all to savour," ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said in a statement.
England are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. After that, England are set to lock horns with India in four Tests, five T20Is, and three ODIs. The first Test is set to begin in Chennai on February 5.
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been named in England's squad for the first two Tests against India, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.
Stokes and Archer are currently not a part of England's squad for the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, but the duo will return to action after a much-deserved break. Rory Burns has also returned to the squad for Tests against India.
Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor