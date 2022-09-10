Australia captain Aaron Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket

-
ALSO READ
Vettori could be appointed assistant to Australia head coach McDonald
India vs Sri Lanka, Super 4 Asia Cup 2022: Live streaming, where to watch?
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
IPL 2022: KKR sign Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales
Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch will miss KKR's first five matches: David Hussey
-
Australia captain Aaron Finch will retire from one-day international cricket, with Sunday's ODI against New Zealand set to be his last in the format.
Finch who has represented Australia in the 145 ODIs has endured an awful run of form in 50-over cricket this year, scoring only 26 runs in his last seven innings.
In a press release from Cricket Australia, Finch said, "It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories."
"I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes," he added.
"It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point," said Finch.
Although he will not be a part of Australia's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 squad, Finch will continue to captain the side in this year's T20 World Cup.
Despite the end of his ODI career, Finch will exit with an impressive record that includes over 5400 runs with 17 centuries under his name. He made his debut against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 2013 and smashed his maiden hundred against Scotland, scoring 148 runs.
He was appointed as the permanent white-ball captain after the fallout of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 which saw Steve Smith banned.
Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said: "On behalf of Australian Cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as the captain of the Australian Men's ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format."
"Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game," he said.
"I'm delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our T20 World Cup title on home soil," Hockley added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor