Australia dismisses Pakistan in final session to win test match series

Pakistan failed Friday to hold out in the last session of the third and final cricket test which Australia won by 115 runs to clinch the series 1-0.
The hosts were dismissed for 235 in their second innings on a worn-out wicket as Australia enjoyed a successful end to its first test series in Pakistan since 1998.
Resuming on 73-0, and entering the final session at 190-5, Pakistan collapsed against veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who got plenty of turn and bounce from a fifth-day wicket and finished with 5-83 from 37 overs.
Australia was rewarded for setting Pakistan a challenging target of 351 after boldly declaring its second innings at 227-3. Pakistan had conceded a decisive 123-run lead after scoring 268 in its first innings in reply to Australia's 391.
Lyon bowled an unchanged marathon spell of 28 overs on the last day. Pacer Pat Cummins clean bowled No. 11 Naseem Shah to finish off Pakistan.
Opener Imam-ul-Haq (70) and captain Babar Azam (55) scored fighting half centuries but the rest of Pakistan's batters crumbled against the menacing reverse swing of Cummins, who took 3-23, and the sharp spin of Lyon.
The first test ended in a tame draw at Rawalpindi where the pitch was rated as below average by the ICC. Babar's brilliant 196 in more than 10 hours denied Australia a win at Karachi where Pakistan played out 171.4 overs in more than five sessions and forced an epic draw.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
