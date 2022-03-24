'A chapter fans will never forget': Kohli and Co pay tribute to Dhoni

-
Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday led the cricketing world in paying rich tributes to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who decided to step down as Chennai Super Kings skipper ahead of the IPL beginning on Saturday.
Twelve seasons, four title triumphs and five runner-up finishes later, the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to hand over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to his trusted lieutenant, Ravindra Jadeja.
"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always," Kohli wrote on Twitter.
Kohli too has stepped down from Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy to manage his workload.
Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel also took to social media to congratulate Dhoni.
"As always with #MSDhoni, the timing of his decision is superb. Great way to pass the baton and #jadeja can learn a lot when #Dhoni is still around behind the wickets. #captainforever #Dhonism #IPL2022."
Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth wrote:"#MSDhoni quits as captain never in a million years did i think it was possible! What a leader."
Former pacer Irfan Pathan also wished Dhoni and hoped he can end his IPL career on a high.
"Timing has always been the key for MS. Well done on your leadership and mind blowing results over the years for CSK. Would like to see him finish on a high," he tweeted.
