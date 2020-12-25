Check Australia vs India playing 11 for 2nd Test and head to head details

-
ALSO READ
Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details
AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Aussies to field unchanged playing 11, informs Langer
India vs Australia 1st Test: Likely opening pair for India in Adelaide
Check AUS vs IND 2nd T20I playing 11, head to head, Sydney weather report
Check AUS vs IND 1st T20I playing 11, head to head, Canberra weather report
-
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
In the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on a paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India cricket team in the remaining three Test matches. In total, India has made 4 changes, two of them are forced one, in its playing 11 from 1st Test. Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha are dropped while Kohli and Mohammed Shami are unavailable for selection.
Earlier, Justin Langer informed that Australia would field an unchanged playing 11 for the second Test unless there is a injury concern or niggle before the start of play.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
Why Gill picked over Shaw?
Ravindra Jadeja has recovered fully from his concussion and hamstring injury and will add a new dimension with his all-round abilities in a five-bowler set-up. Jadeja has been in great form before getting injured and likely to strengthen India lower-order, which looked fragile.
Pant over Saha
Rishabh Pant's intent in the middle order will provide way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha. Pant is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour given India need to put a strong show with the bat after getting bundled out for 36 in first Test.
ICC World Test Championship
The four-match series between India and Australia is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021. After winning the first Test of the ongoing series, Australia has strengthen its position at the top of the ICC WTC team standings. Notably, the top two teams on WTC points table will qualify for the final.
Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad: Rohit Sharma (3rd and 4th Test), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor