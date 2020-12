Check Australia vs India playing 11 for 2nd Test and head to head details

2nd Test playing 11 India playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah,



Australia playing 11: Joe Burns, Mathew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Gill's languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times like these.

He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.



Indian cricket team has announced the playing 11 on Friday for the second Test, starting December 26, against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. and Mohammed Siraj will be the debutants while replaces Wriddiman Saha as wicketkeeper in the India playing 11. Ravindra Jadeja, who was in great form before the concussion ruled him out of the white-ball series, has also found a place in the India line-up. India is 1-0 down in the four-match series afte losing the first match.In the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on a paternity leave, will lead in the remaining three Test matches. In total, India has made 4 changes, two of them are forced one, in its playing 11 from 1st Test. Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha are dropped while Kohli and Mohammed Shami are unavailable for selection.Earlier, Justin Langer informed that Australia would field an unchanged playing 11 for the second Test unless there is a injury concern or niggle before the start of play.