Check Australia vs India playing 11 for 2nd Test and head to head details

After getting bundled out for a mere 36 in the Adelaide Test, India has made 4 changes in its playing 11. India vs Australia 2nd Test will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Boxing Day (Dec 26)

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Shubman Gill. Photo: @BCCI
Shubman Gill will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut. Photo: @BCCI

Indian cricket team has announced the playing 11 on Friday for the second Test, starting December 26, against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will be the debutants while Rishabh Pant replaces Wriddiman Saha as wicketkeeper in the India playing 11. Ravindra Jadeja, who was in great form before the concussion ruled him out of the white-ball series, has also found a place in the India line-up. India is 1-0 down in the four-match series afte losing the first match.

Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

In the absence of Virat Kohli, who is on a paternity leave, Ajinkya Rahane will lead India cricket team in the remaining three Test matches. In total, India has made 4 changes, two of them are forced one, in its playing 11 from 1st Test. Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha are dropped while Kohli and Mohammed Shami are unavailable for selection.

Earlier, Justin Langer informed that Australia would field an unchanged playing 11 for the second Test unless there is a injury concern or niggle before the start of play. 

Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11

India playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh PantRavindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah,

Australia playing 11: Joe Burns, Mathew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.


Why Gill picked over Shaw?

Gill's languid approach and that extra second while facing fast bowlers, coupled with a way tighter technique than Shaw, might just give the dressing room the confidence required in testing times like these.

He will have the company of Mayank Agarwal, who would be wanting to do an encore, if not better, of his performance at a venue where he made his Test debut.
 
Jadeja's to strengthen India lower-order

Ravindra Jadeja has recovered fully from his concussion and hamstring injury and will add a new dimension with his all-round abilities in a five-bowler set-up. Jadeja has been in great form before getting injured and likely to strengthen India lower-order, which looked fragile.

India vs Australia head to head in Tests 

Overall: 99 
India won: 28
Australia won: 43 
Drawn: 27
Tied: 1

Pant over Saha

Rishabh Pant's intent in the middle order will provide way more assurance than a passive Wriddhiman Saha. Pant is expected to play his fearless brand of cricket which is the need of the hour given India need to put a strong show with the bat after getting bundled out for 36 in first Test.



 

India playing for second Test vs Australia
India playing for second Test vs Australia. Photo: @BCCI



ICC World Test Championship

The four-match series between India and Australia is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), whose final will be played at Lord's cricket ground in June, 2021. After winning the first Test of the ongoing series, Australia has strengthen its position at the top of the ICC WTC team standings. Notably, the top two teams on WTC points table will qualify for the final.

Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here

Here are the squads of both the teams:

India squad: Rohit Sharma (3rd and 4th Test), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia squad: Tim Paine (Captain, wicketkeeper), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner.

First Published: Fri, December 25 2020. 11:58 IST

