IND vs AUS 2nd Test LIVE: Aussies eye unassailable lead in 4-match series

India vs Australia live toss will take place at 4:30 am IST. Check IND vs AUS live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri and Jasprit Bumrah during the practice session. Photo: @BCCI
Australian cricket team would look to take an unassailable lead in the four-match series, when Tim Paine will lead it troops for the second Test against India at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia took a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test match by 8 wickets.

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11

Like the first Test, India has announced its playing 11, making four changes in the line-up. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj will make their Test debut while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja replaced Wriddiman Saha and Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Australia is likely to field an unchanged playing 11.
 
India playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

India vs Australia 2nd Test live scorecard

 
 
 
Australia vs India live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs AUS 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network’s three channels. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/HD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of Australia vs India match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The IND vs AUS live toss will take place at 4:30 am IST.
 
ICC World Test Championship
 
The four-match series between India and Australia is also known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, currently held by India. The India vs Australia Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC), the final of which will be played in June 2021 at the Lord’s cricket ground in London. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will qualify for the finals.

Stay tuned for India vs Australia live match updates…


