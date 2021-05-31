Australian IPL players exit Covid-induced quarantine, finally meet families

-
Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators exited hotel quarantine on Monday after arrival from Covid-hit India following the suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
"It was nice to know that we were getting home, that's for sure," pace bowler Jason Behrendorff, who represented Chennai Super Kings, was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.
"It's always tough being stuck somewhere, and knowing that we're able to get home was a relief, and now we're out of quarantine, I can't wait to get home and see my family," he added.
The Aussie players had spent two weeks quarantining in Maldives and a further week in Sydney after the Australian government had banned direct flights from India into Australia till May 15. The IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4.
"There were hugs and tears as dozens of Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators finally exited hotel quarantine in Sydney on Monday morning," said a report in Fox Sports.
Many of the players are part of 23-man white ball Aussie squad which will travel to the West Indies next month for two limited-overs series that begin on July 9 in St Lucia.
The squad includes Behrendorff, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson.
Bowlers Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, who are also part of the 23-man squad, had reached Australia before the flights from India were stopped and the tournament suspended.
Aussies are also likely to play a limited-overs series in Bangladesh after the tour of the West Indies.
