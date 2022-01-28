Australian Open: Nadal through to final, on track for record 21st major

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
Mixed bag: Erratic Pandemic Olympics wind to a nuanced end
Andy Murray reaches second round at the Sydney Tennis Classic
WTA stance on women's tennis in China could be unique, cost millions
Bopanna-Ramkumar pair cruise to final at Adelaide International
-
Rafael Nadal stayed on track for a men's-record 21st Grand Slam singles title when he beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Australian Open semifinals.
Nadal was dominant throughout the first two sets, moving the Italian around the court while dictating play. After Nadal took a 4-0 lead in the second set, seventh-seeded Berrettini had won only one point on his second serve in 11 attempts.
With the roof closed on Rod Laver Arena because of heavy local rain, and the subsequent high humidity in the building, the ball was heavy and flat, helping Nadal keep the ball in play. Nearly all of the long rallies in the first two sets went the sixth-seeded Spanish left-hander's way.
But Berrettini turned it around midway through the third set. After not having a break point until then, Berrettini had three in the eighth game of the third set and converted his second, taking a 5-3 lead. He then held serve in the next game on four consecutive points to send the match to a fourth set.
Nadal took control again when he broke Berrettini's serve in the eighth game of the fourth set. He then held to clinch the match, then pumped his arm three times in celebration.
Nadal is tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on 20 major singles titles. Nadal will play the winner of the later semifinal between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday night's final.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor