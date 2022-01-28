Australian Open: Mladenovic, Dodic win mixed doubles championship

-
-
Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship.
Mladenovic also won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2014 with Daniel Nestor and has two women's doubles titles in 2018 and 2020 in Australia among her five major women's doubles titles.
Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two in men's doubles, including last year's Australian Open title with Filip Polek.
Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday's final.
