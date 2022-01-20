Australian Open: US Open champ Emma Raducanu loses to Danka Kovini

-
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic in the second round of the Australian Open.
Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier last September in just her second main draw appearance at a major.
The 19-year-old Raducanu entered the Australian Open as the 17th seed and beat 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round.
But after going up a double break early, Raducanu had treatment for what appeared to be blisters on her right hand and then dropped four of the next five games to lose the set.
She rallied to level the match in the second but again needed treatment on her hand before the third set.
No. 98-ranked Kovinic had two match points on serve and, after Raducanu saved one with a big forehand winner, closed it out with a backhand winner down the line to reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.
