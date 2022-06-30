Bad weather delays 2nd day of Sri Lanka vs Australia test at Galle stadium

Heavy wind and rain has delayed the start of play on the second day of the first test between and at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Gusty winds from the sea across the ground blew away temporary spectator and camera huts.

Play was not possible until after the scheduled lunch break. Umpires, after inspecting the field, rescheduled the start of play for 1:45 p.m. local time with the number of overs for the day reduced to 59.

was 98 for three at stumps on the opening day in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all out in the first innings. Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head 6 not out.