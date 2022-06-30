Bad weather delays 2nd day of Sri Lanka vs Australia test at Galle stadium

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SL 2nd Test: Live Streaming, Pitch report and Weather of Bengaluru
IND vs SL 2nd Test Preview: India eye 15th consecutive series win at home
IND vs SL 1st Test Preview: Kohli's 100th Test offers crucial WTC points
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala
Decline in bad loans to improve profitability of banks: Report
-
Heavy wind and rain has delayed the start of play on the second day of the first cricket test between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on Thursday.
Gusty winds from the sea across the cricket ground blew away temporary spectator and camera huts.
Play was not possible until after the scheduled lunch break. Umpires, after inspecting the field, rescheduled the start of play for 1:45 p.m. local time with the number of overs for the day reduced to 59.
Australia was 98 for three at stumps on the opening day in reply to Sri Lanka's 212 all out in the first innings. Usman Khawaja was batting on 47 with Travis Head 6 not out.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor