Bayern extend Bundesliga lead to six points after 2-1 win over Mainz

Bayern Munich extended its lead in the Bundesliga to six points after Jamal Musiala scored in a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Mainz and Borussia Dortmund was held by local rival Bochum to 1-1.
Karim Onisiwo headed Mainz into a surprise lead in the 22nd minute on Saturday in a stadium empty because of coronavirus restrictions, but Kingsley Coman evened the score for Bayern just after the break.
The 18-year-old Musiala earned Bayern the win with his sixth goal of the season in the 74th.
Bayern's win restored a commanding lead in its pursuit of a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title and all but ensured the team will take the symbolic prize of being top at the Christmas break, with two games to go.
