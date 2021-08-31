BCCI announces release of tender to own and operate IPL team

-
-
The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday invited bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process.
"The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams' rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' ("ITT") which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," said the BCCI in an official release.
The ITT will be available for purchase till October 5. Interested parties have been requested to send an email at ittipl2021@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the ITT.
The email requesting the ITT should have the subject line "ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams".
Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT.
However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid.
BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.
