IPL 2021: RCB signs Englishman George Garton as replacement for Richardson

(RCB) on Wednesday roped in English fast bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian pacer Kane Richardson for the remainder of (IPL) 2021 season in the UAE.

The uncapped left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20 matches and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be Garton's debut season in IPL, the RCB said in a release.

With this, the RCB team has made its fourth replacement.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20 in Abu Dhabi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)