Rajasthan Royals announce signing of world no 1 T20 bowler Tabraiz Shamsi

-
ALSO READ
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
SA vs Pak: Proteas rest senior players for T20I series with eye on IPL
India move to 7th position on ICC WC Super League standings
IPL 2021 SOP: Bubble transfer for India, England players; no vaccination
Nortje, Ismail named South Africa men's and women's Cricketer of the Year
-
Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday roped in South Africa's left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL scheduled to be held in the UAE from September 19.
Shamsi, the world no. 1 ranked T20I bowler in ICC rankings, will be joining the Royals squad as their second replacement player.
The 31-year-old from Johannesburg represented 'The Titans' in South Africa's domestic cricket, and made his international debut for South Africa during a bilateral T20I series against England in 2017.
The left-arm leg spinner has since picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs for South Africa.
In the IPL, Shamsi has played 4 matches in which he picked up 3 wickets for Royals Challengers Bangalore, who had recruited him as a replacement player during the 2016 season.
Meanwhile, Australian pacer Andrew Tye, who had left for home amid the COVID-19 pandemic during the first phase of the IPL, said he won't be available for the remainder of the season.
"It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals," Tye said in a release issued by the franchise.
"It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay.
"Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year's T20 World Cup."
Tye said he is gutted to not been able to play the remainder of IPL.
"I am gutted that I won't be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on."
Liam Livingstone was the other RR player who had flown back to England citing bio-bubble fatigue in April.
Rajasthan Royals are currently placed fifth in the points table with three wins and four losses out of the seven games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor