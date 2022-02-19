BCCI gives Kohli break from bio-bubble before third T20I against WI

-
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
T20I: I just backed myself with the yorkers, says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IND vs WI 1st T20I: Playing 11, team combinations & players to watch out
IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound
-
The BCCI has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.
As reported by PTI on Friday, Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.
"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor