BCCI under RTI: Board likely to challenge CIC verdict, questions COA role

The is likely to challenge the Central Information Commission's ruling that the cricket board be brought under the RTI act with a top official accusing the (COA) of "wilful negligence" in dealing with the matter.

The CIC verdict would effectively mean that the become a (NSF). The BCCI, which has resented coming under the Right to Information (RTI) act claiming to be an autonomous entity, feels the COA is to be blamed for the setback which hit the Board on Monday evening.

"I believe there has been wilful negligence on part of the COA in botching up BCCI's right to legal representation," a senior official, while talking about the legal ramifications of the CIC order, told PTI Tuesday.

"There was a CIC hearing on July 10 when it was asked as to why BCCI shouldn't come under the RTI? The BCCI didn't even file a reply and sat on the show-cause notice. Now the only way is to challenge the order in and take it from there on," the official said.

Another BCCI official said the COA, comprising and Diana Edulji, might just "tie the albatross of RTI" around the Board's neck before announcing elections.

"We hear that BCCI wants to partially come under the RTI and not reveal things like team selection and all? Is it a joke? If BCCI challenges, there won't be any half measures. It will be all or nothing," he said.

He then went on to give a few sample questions that will be asked first up if the BCCI comes under the RTI.

"It could be about team selection processes and whether IPL franchises are having a role in it. The share-holding patterns, the investments made," he said.

"The second question will be about personal conduct of certain officials and issues like harassment of women at workplace," he added.

"The third question will be even more telling. Is there a case that a junior cricketer in the Indian team is getting a long rope because of his tie-up with certain management firm of a senior player that has landed them multi crore endorsement with a particular sports brand??"



The official said: "I am not sure if the COA is ready to answer these tough questions. More so it is the office-bearers who should be given powers to take legal recourse. It is unfortunate that honourable Supreme Court's orders are being misused by COA."



When he was asked that even the has recommended bringing the BCCI under the RTI, he explained: "Law Commission's recommendation is not binding. Secondly, the premise of their recommendations is based on certain conjectures which are debatable."



Repeated calls to COA chief to seek a response from him went unanswered.

Another senior office-bearer close to COA said lawyers will be studying the CIC judgement and appropriate legal recourse will be taken.