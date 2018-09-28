ICC Women's World T20: Harmanpreet to lead India, Smriti named vice-captain

Explosive batswoman will lead a at the sixth ICC Women's World Twenty20 to be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

The team, picked up by the All-India Women's Selection Committee, will have opener as Harmanpreet's deputy. Smriti has been in sensational form this year.

The likes of Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, and Poonam Yadav have also been selected in the squad.

India are placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland in the 10-team event.

India will begin their campaign against in Guyana on November 9, followed by matches against arch-rivals (November 11), Ireland (November 15) and (November 17).

India women's squad: (Captain), (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.

