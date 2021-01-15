BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla faces conflict-of-interest allegation

The recently elected Indian cricket board vice-president Rajeev Shukla finds himself in a soup after conflict of interest charges have been levelled against him by an Indore-based activist.

Justice (Rtd) DK Jain, the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has sought a reply from the as well as Shukla on the allegation after receiving the complaint.

"A complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short the BCCI) from Mr Sanjeev Gupta, under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as 'conflict of interest' against Mr Rajeev Shukla," said an order from Gupta, dated January 14.

"Before proceeding further on the Complaint, I deem it necessary to ascertain the stand of the and the person complained against Mr Rajeev Shukla on the said complaint. Accordingly, the and Mr Rajeev Shukla are called upon to file their written response to the complaint, within a period of two weeks from today, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI. Further orders in the matter shall be passed thereafter."

Complainant Gupta is a former life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association and is based in Indore.

