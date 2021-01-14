Mohammed Azharuddeen, who scored 37-ball ton, to be rewarded by KCA

Kerala Association (KCA) has decided to reward opening batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen after he scored a 37-ball century against Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The young batsman will receive a total sum of Rs 1,37,000 for the unbeaten 137 runs he scored on Wednesday which helped Kerala beat Mumbai by eight wickets in their Elite E match at the Wankhede Stadium.

"Its a great moment for Kerala We have acknowledged the stellar performance of Mohammed Azharuddeen and we decided to immediately gift him an amount of 1,37,000 at a rate of 1000 rupees per run for his 137 not out," Sreejith V Nair, KCA secretary told IANS.

"Former secretary, SK Nair, former MP Panniyan Raveendran and others have also praised our deed," he added.

Azharuddeen's scintillating knock of 137 comprised of 11 sixes and 9 fours in 54 balls. He hit his century in 37 balls, the third fastest in T20 by an Indian batsman after Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, both national team players. This is the first instance of a Kerala batsman hitting a century in Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

"This is a great initiative by the Kerala Cricket Association. The names of Azharuddeen's coaches Bijumon, Mazar Moidu and Philip, have to be remembered at this moment and the hard work of these coaches is giving results and Kerala cricket is indeed going places," said Biju George, former Indian woman's team fielding coach and fielding coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, while talking to IANS.

