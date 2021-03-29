IPL 2021: Rohit, Hardik, Krunal, Suryakumar join MI squad in Mumbai

India limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal and Suryakumar Yadav on Monday joined the Indians squad here ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League, starting on April 9.

The four players were on national duty for the ODI series against England, which India won 2-1 after defeating the tourists by seven runs in the third match in Pune on Sunday.

The franchise posted a video of its skipper Rohit arriving in on its official Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, Hardik, Krunal and Suryakumar had linked up with the MI squad.

While Krunal made his ODI debut in the series, Suryakumar failed to make the playing XI in all three matches.

Suryakumar had made his much-deserved India debut in the T20I series against England. The 30-year-old produced a sensational half century on his debut.

"Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit," Suryakumar said in a video posted by the franchise.

"And now, that role is over and I am back to my Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead," he added.

Defending champions MI will take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.

