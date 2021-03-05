Boxam tournament: Mary Kom settles for bronze after intense semifinal loss

JUST IN
M C Mary Kom settled for a bronze medal in the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Spain after going down to American Virginia Fuchs in an intensely-contested semifinal bout on Friday.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

M C Mary Kom

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) settled for a bronze medal in the 35th Boxam International Boxing Tournament in Castellon, Spain after going down to American Virginia Fuchs in an intensely-contested semifinal bout on Friday.

The 37-year-old olympic-bound star lost in a split decision after an exhausting contest that was also messy in equal measure.

The opening three minutes had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the Indian became the aggressor in the second round.

The third round was the most intense with both boxers trading several blows but the judges ruled in favour of the American even though her punches, for most part of the bout, did not seem to connect impact-fully.

Earlier, Olympic-bound male boxers Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) entered the semifinals along with Sumit Sangwan (81kg).

Satish, the first super heavyweight from the country to qualify for the Olympics, defeated Denmark's Givskov Nielsen 5-0 in his last-eight bout late on Thursday.

Asian silver-winner Ashish, on the other hand, got the better of Italy's Remo Salvatti in a split 4-1 verdict to make the medal rounds. Sumit, on the other hand, triumphed 4-1 over Mohor El Ziad of Belgium.

Boxers from 17 countries, including Russia, USA, Italy, and Kazakhstan are participating in the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 05 2021. 21:38 IST

