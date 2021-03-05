- Stocks to watch: Heranba Industries, Wipro, IB Housing Fin, Jet Airways
- Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Shares: Buy LIC Housing Finance, HDFC Life
- Bull Spread strategy on Dr Reddy's Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
- Value of delisting offers at record-high amid pandemic surge, shows data
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex opens 400 points down, Nifty slips below 15,000
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex opens 400 points down, Nifty slips below 15,000
- World will move to digital money, but will it be private cryptocurrency?
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: First session begins at Motera
India resumes from 24-1 on today with Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) as overnight batsmen. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
On Day 1, England was bundled out for 205 in 75.5 overs as spinners Axar Patel (26-7-68-4), Ravichandran Ashwin (19.5-4-47-3) and Washington Sundar (7-1-14-1) toyed with the already messed up minds, clueless on how to deal with the conditions.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 4th Test scorecard
ICC World Test Championship
India needs to win or draw the fourth Test match against England to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled to take place on June 18-22, at Lord’s cricket ground.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
India vs England live telecast and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates here…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh