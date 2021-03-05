JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: First session begins at Motera

India resumes from 24-1 on today with Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) as overnight batsmen. Check India vs England live cricket score and match updates here

Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Indian cricket would look to take a big first innings against England on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test match at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. England, on the other hand, would be eyeing some quick wickets and put pressure on middle order. India resumes from 24-1 on today with Rohit Sharma (8) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) as overnight batsmen.

On Day 1, England was bundled out for 205 in 75.5 overs as spinners Axar Patel (26-7-68-4), Ravichandran Ashwin (19.5-4-47-3) and Washington Sundar (7-1-14-1) toyed with the already messed up minds, clueless on how to deal with the conditions.
 
England's tour of India 2021

ICC World Test Championship
 
India needs to win or draw the fourth Test match against England to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the final, scheduled to take place on June 18-22, at Lord’s cricket ground.
 
India vs England live telecast and streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
 
