India vs England LIVE, 4th Test: Bess may return to England playing 11
India vs England live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | ICC World Test Championship | India cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Team winning the toss would look to bat first at Motera Stadium. Photo: @Englandcricket
The Indian cricket team would look to make another strong show on a turning track, when Virat Kohli’s men lock horns with England in the fourth and final Test, starting today, at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Team India is just a draw away from qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on June 18 at Lord’s cricket ground, London.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
India vs England playing 11
The Indian team will make at least one change in its playing 11 after Jasprit Bumrah went on leave due to personal reasons. Pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to replace him in India playing 11. Meanwhile, England would bring in second spinner, Dominic Bess, who was dropped from the side after the first Test in Chennai.
India vs England live toss updates
The team winning the toss would to bat first given the Motera pitch is likely to support spinner like the previous Test. However, batsmen may find it easy to play spinners in the first innings of the match as red-ball does not skid much off the surface like the pink-ball.
India vs England 4th Test live scorecard
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
The IND vs ENG 4th Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh