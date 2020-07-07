JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Ganguly rules out chances of organising IPL in India amid Covid-19 crisis
Business Standard

Captain Cool, Great Finisher, Legend: 10 key facts as Dhoni turns 39 today

For over a decade, Dhoni's swashbuckling batting style, especially the famed helicopter shot, gave international bowlers a headache, let's relive his first century in international cricket

Topics
MS Dhoni | Chennai Super Kings | IPL

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

First Century

First Century
1 / 10
 

It was on April 5, 2005, when Dhoni had registered his first international century. The former skipper registered the feat against Pakistan in the second ODI of the six-match series. The match was played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

ODI debut

ODI debut
2 / 10
 

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. However, he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series. ODI records

World Cups

World Cups
3 / 10
 

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka.

Dhoni Review System

Dhoni Review System
4 / 10
2011 World Cup

He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Test Retirement

Test Retirement
5 / 10
 

He is known for his knack of opting for reviews and many have jokingly remarked to change the 'Decision-Review System's' name to 'Dhoni-Review System'.

Captaincy handover

Captaincy handover
6 / 10
Wriddhiman Saha plays a shot during 2nd day of 2nd Test Match against New Zealand at Eden Garden in Kolkata

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Numero Uno

Numero Uno
7 / 10
 

In 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. However, the wicket-keeper enjoys a great camaraderie with the latter and the duo have been seen often taking decisions together on the field.

The Covid impact

The Covid impact
8 / 10
CSK rejoice with the IPL 2018 trophy on May 27

Under Dhoni's leadership, India managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership.

Last outing

Last outing
9 / 10
 

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Last outing

Last outing
10 / 10
2019 World Cup

The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.


First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY