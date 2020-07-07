Captain Cool, Great Finisher, Legend: 10 key facts as Dhoni turns 39 today

First Century
It was on April 5, 2005, when Dhoni had registered his first international century. The former skipper registered the feat against Pakistan in the second ODI of the six-match series. The match was played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
ODI debut
Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. However, he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series. ODI records
World Cups
Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka.
Dhoni Review System
He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).
Test Retirement
He is known for his knack of opting for reviews and many have jokingly remarked to change the 'Decision-Review System's' name to 'Dhoni-Review System'.
Captaincy handover
In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.
Numero Uno
In 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. However, the wicket-keeper enjoys a great camaraderie with the latter and the duo have been seen often taking decisions together on the field.
The Covid impact
Under Dhoni's leadership, India managed to attain the number one ranking in Test cricket. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has also won the tournament thrice under his leadership.
Last outing
Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The 39-year-old has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup.