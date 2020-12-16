Check Australia vs India 1st Test live streaming, match, toss timing here

The Indian cricket team would look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, when leads it for the first Test of the four-match series against Australia on Thursday at Adelaide Oval. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ended the speculation over India playing 11 by announcing the team sheet on its twitter handle.

Check India playing 11 and other details here



Team India has chosen to go in with three seamers and one spinner in the first Test, while and Wriddiman Saha will be the second opener and wicket-keeper, respectively. Australia, on the other hand, is still pondering over its playing 11 given the fitness of its key players.

Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details



Know about 1st Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:



When will the first Test be played?



The first IND vs AUS Test will be played on December 17, Thursday.

Where will the first AUS vs IND Test be played?



The venue for the first Australia vs India Test is Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What will be the match timings for the first IND vs AUS Test match?



The first test match between and will begin at 9:30 am IST or 2:40 pm Australian time.

At what time will the live toss be held for the first IND vs AUS Test?



The live toss for the first test between the captains will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 2:10 pm local time.

Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here



Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live in India?



The first Australia vs India Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will telecast it live in Hindi.

How to live stream the 1st Test in India?



You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st Test free in India?



Doordarshan will not live telecast the AUS vs IND Test matches.

How to live steam IND vs AUS 1st Test for free?



Existing Airtel subscribers can watch the match free on Airtel xtream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.