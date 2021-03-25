Check India vs England 2nd ODI toss time, free live streaming details here

-
-
England would look to bounce back in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the visitors will clash with India in the second ODI match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Friday. With concerns regarding K L Rahul's form put to rest in the first ODI with his gutsy knock, the hosts have little to worry about. If Rahul batted himself back to form, the performances of the Indian debutants -- Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya -- was the highlight of India's impressive win in the opening encounter.
England, too, had many positives to take from the first ODI despite the 66-run defeat. The biggest positive was the performance of openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy. The duo had taken the team to a score of 131 at the top to set the tempo for the chase.
India vs England 2nd ODI toss prediction
The toss is again going to be important as it has been observed that pitch becomes good for batting as the game progresses. So the toss winning captain would look to chase in the second ODI.
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
Know about India vs England 2nd ODI free live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 2nd India vs England ODI be played?
The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will take place on March 26, Friday.
Where will ENG vs IND 2nd ODI will be played?
The venue for the 2nd ODI International between India and England is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
What will be the match timings for India vs England 2nd ODI match?
The 2nd ODI match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 1:30 pm IST or 8:00 am GMT.
At what time will the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 2nd ODI between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:00 pm IST or 7:30 am GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The India vs England 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 2nd ODI in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 2nd ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 2nd ODI free in India?Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND ODI matches on its terrestrial network.
How live stream India vs England 2nd ODI match for free?
You can watch IND vs ENG 2nd ODI for free on Jio TV.
