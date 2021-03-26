JUST IN
IND vs ENG LIVE, 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler to lead England in Morgan's absence

India vs England live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11, and match updates here

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Virat Kohli. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The Indian cricket team would look to seal the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. England will miss Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out of the series after splitting his webbings, as a captain and a batsman as the visitors look to level the series.

India vs England playing 11

Liam Livingstone is likely to replace Eoin Morgan in England playing 11 and it won’t come as a surprise if Dawid Malan gets drafted in the team too. Meanwhile, India has to make change too, as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of tournament after dislocating his left shoulder. It would be interesting to see whether India team management hands a debut cap to Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant returns to India playing 11.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live toss time and predictions

The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and is likely to produce a run-fest. The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.

India vs England live streaming and telecast details

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live telecast for free

You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 2nd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.

ICC cricket World Cup Super League

The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

First Published: Fri, March 26 2021. 11:03 IST

