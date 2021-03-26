IND vs ENG LIVE, 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler to lead England in Morgan's absence

The Indian cricket team would look to seal the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. England will miss Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out of the series after splitting his webbings, as a captain and a batsman as the visitors look to level the series.

Liam Livingstone is likely to replace in England playing 11 and it won’t come as a surprise if Dawid Malan gets drafted in the team too. Meanwhile, India has to make change too, as is ruled out of tournament after dislocating his left shoulder. It would be interesting to see whether India team management hands a debut cap to Suryakumar Yadav or returns to India playing 11.

The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and is likely to produce a run-fest. The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.

The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.

You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 2nd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.

The India vs England ODI series is also a part of The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for in India.

