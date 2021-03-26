IND vs ENG LIVE, 2nd ODI: Jos Buttler to lead England in Morgan's absence

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI playing 11: It's a toss up between Surya and Pant today
India vs England 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 1 pm IST today
IND vs ENG 1st ODI highlights: India wins by 66 runs; Prasidh takes 4 wkts
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
India vs England 2nd Test toss result, final playing 11 and live streaming
-
The Indian cricket team would look to seal the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune today. England will miss Eoin Morgan, who has been ruled out of the series after splitting his webbings, as a captain and a batsman as the visitors look to level the series.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11
Liam Livingstone is likely to replace Eoin Morgan in England playing 11 and it won’t come as a surprise if Dawid Malan gets drafted in the team too. Meanwhile, India has to make change too, as Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of tournament after dislocating his left shoulder. It would be interesting to see whether India team management hands a debut cap to Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant returns to India playing 11.
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live toss time and predictions
The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and is likely to produce a run-fest. The coin flip between both the captains will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.
India vs England 2nd ODI live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 2nd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
What is ICC ODI Super League
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor