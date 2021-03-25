Check India vs England 2nd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
-
Indian cricket team would look to an unassailable lead in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the Virat Kohli-led side locks horns with England in the 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 26. India won the first ODI by 66 runs and took 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Both the sides have to make some forced changes in their playing 11s for second ODI as some key players got injured during the series opener.
India vs England playing 11 prediction
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding in the first match. Surayakumar Yadav is likely to replace Iyer in the Indian playing 11.
India tentative playing 11 for 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
England's tour of India 2021
Meanwhile, England might have to make two changes in its playing 11 as captain Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings got injured during fielding. However, both came out to bat while chasing 318-run target in first ODI. There is no update on their injuries as of now.
If Morgan fails to get fit ahead of second ODI, then Jos Buttler would lead the English side, and Liam Livingstone may be drafted into the playing 11.
England tentative playing for 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone/Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings/Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which is also known as ODI Super League. The top seven teams on ODI super League points table will qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India while remaining teams will have to play qualifiers.
India vs England head to head in ODIs
Overall
- Total matches: 106
- India won: 54
- England won: 42
- Abandoned: 2
- Cancelled: 3
- No result: 3
- Tied: 2
- Total: 53
- India won: 32
- England won: 16
- Tied: 1
- Abandoned: 1
- Cancelled: 3
Interestingly, India holds the record of highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and that too against England. India chased down the target of 351 runs.
|Highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Overs
|Inns
|India
|356/7
|England
|15-Jan-17
|48.1
|2
|England
|350/7
|India
|15-Jan-17
|50
|1
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
England squad for ODIs: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Reserve players: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.
