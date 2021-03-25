Check India vs England 2nd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

Indian cricket team would look to an unassailable lead in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, when the Virat Kohli-led side locks horns with England in the 2nd ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 26. India won the first ODI by 66 runs and took 1-0 lead in 3-match series. Both the sides have to make some forced changes in their playing 11s for second ODI as some key players got injured during the series opener.

Indian batsman has been ruled out of the remaining two ODIs after dislocating his left shoulder while fielding in the first match. Surayakumar Yadav is likely to replace Iyer in the Indian playing 11.

India tentative playing 11 for 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

Meanwhile, England might have to make two changes in its playing 11 as captain and Sam Billings got injured during fielding. However, both came out to bat while chasing 318-run target in first ODI. There is no update on their injuries as of now.

If Morgan fails to get fit ahead of second ODI, then would lead the English side, and Liam Livingstone may be drafted into the playing 11.

England tentative playing for 2nd ODI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone/Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings/Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid,

The ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which is also known as ODI Super League. The top seven teams on ODI super League points table will qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India while remaining teams will have to play qualifiers.

Overall

Total matches: 106

India won: 54

England won: 42

Abandoned: 2

Cancelled: 3

No result: 3

Tied: 2

Total: 53

India won: 32

England won: 16

Tied: 1

Abandoned: 1

Cancelled: 3

Interestingly, India holds the record of highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and that too against England. India chased down the target of 351 runs.

Highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Team Score Opposition Match Date Overs Inns India 356/7 England 15-Jan-17 48.1 2 England 350/7 India 15-Jan-17 50 1

(Captain), (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England squad for ODIs: (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley,

Reserve players: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.