Check India vs England 3rd Test live toss time, live streaming details here

-
-
The Indian cricket team would look to keep the winning momentum, when Virat Kohli will lead his troops for the pink-ball Test, starting February 24, at Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as Motera, in Ahmedabad. A win will take Team India one step closer to a spot in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at the hallowed Lord’s cricket ground.
Check IND vs ENG 3rd Test playing 11 predictions here
India had defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the four match series and now both teams would be ready to battle it out in the day-night Test at the newly-built Motera Stadium.
The pink-ball Test has traditionally offered a lot of assistance to the seamers, but this upcoming match at the Motera Stadium maybe a different ball game as Rohit Sharma on Sunday suggested that critics shouldn't pull the BCCI up for preparing spin-friendly wickets.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
Umesh Yadav had passed his fitness Test on Sunday and added to the India’s squad. Yadav may get a game straight away while Jasprit Bumrah will return to India playing 11 to partner Ishant Sharma, who will play his 100th Test match.
ICC World Test Championship
India is at second spot at the ICC WTC points table and needs to win the both matches to qualify for World Test Championship final, which is schedule for June 18-22 at Lord's cricket ground.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
Most runs in World Test championship
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)
|13
|23
|0
|1675
|215
|72.82
|2999
|55.85
|5
|9
|0
|186
|3
|Joe Root (ENG)
|18
|33
|2
|1589
|228
|51.25
|2874
|55.28
|3
|8
|3
|162
|5
|Steve Smith (AUS)
|13
|22
|1
|1341
|211
|63.85
|2509
|53.44
|4
|7
|1
|151
|7
|Ben Stokes (ENG)
|15
|28
|3
|1246
|176
|49.84
|2120
|58.77
|4
|5
|1
|132
|29
|Ajinkya Rahane (INDIA)
|15
|26
|3
|1061
|115
|46.13
|2247
|47.21
|3
|6
|2
|120
|6
|Jos Buttler (ENG)
|18
|31
|2
|963
|152
|33.2
|1821
|52.88
|1
|4
|1
|108
|14
|David Warner (AUS)
|12
|22
|2
|948
|335*
|47.4
|1519
|62.4
|3
|1
|3
|94
|1
|Babar Azam (PAK)
|10
|17
|3
|932
|143
|66.57
|1453
|64.14
|4
|5
|0
|114
|3
|Rohit Sharma (INDIA)
|9
|14
|0
|890
|212
|63.57
|1332
|66.81
|4
|1
|0
|102
|26
|Mayank Agarwal (INDIA)
|12
|20
|0
|857
|243
|42.85
|1556
|55.07
|3
|2
|1
|104
|18
|Virat Kohli (INDIA)
|12
|20
|2
|850
|254*
|47.22
|1497
|56.78
|2
|5
|3
|105
|3
|Dean Elgar (SA)
|11
|21
|2
|848
|160
|44.63
|1454
|58.32
|2
|3
|2
|128
|4
|Dominic Sibley (ENG)
|14
|24
|2
|832
|133*
|37.81
|2276
|36.55
|2
|4
|3
|95
|1
|Kane Williamson (NZ)
|9
|14
|0
|817
|251
|58.35
|1432
|57.05
|3
|1
|2
|100
|3
|Cheteshwar Pujara (INDIA)
|15
|26
|0
|801
|81
|30.8
|2152
|37.22
|0
|9
|2
|97
|3
|Rory Burns (ENG)
|14
|25
|0
|795
|133
|31.8
|1754
|45.32
|1
|5
|4
|95
|0
|Azhar Ali (PAK)
|12
|21
|2
|748
|141*
|39.36
|1687
|44.33
|2
|2
|3
|89
|0
England's tour of India 2021
Most wickets in World test Championship
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|5
|10
|Pat Cummins (AUS)
|14
|28
|555.3
|158
|1472
|70
|5 for 28
|7 for 69
|21.02
|2.64
|47.6
|1
|0
|Stuart Broad (ENG)
|16
|31
|493.3
|131
|1370
|69
|6 for 31
|10 for 67
|19.85
|2.77
|42.9
|2
|1
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|14
|27
|630.5
|131
|1757
|56
|6 for 49
|10 for 118
|31.37
|2.78
|67.5
|4
|1
|R Ashwin (INDIA)
|11
|20
|451
|78
|1231
|52
|7 for 145
|9 for 207
|23.67
|2.72
|52
|3
|0
|Tim Southee (NZ)
|10
|20
|390.3
|107
|1054
|51
|5 for 32
|9 for 110
|20.66
|2.69
|45.9
|3
|0
|Josh Hazlewood (AUS)
|11
|21
|385.2
|108
|986
|48
|5 for 8
|9 for 115
|20.54
|2.55
|48.1
|3
|0
|Mitchell Starc (AUS)
|10
|20
|340.3
|71
|1080
|44
|6 for 66
|9 for 97
|24.54
|3.17
|46.4
|2
|0
|Jofra Archer (ENG)
|10
|20
|347.5
|69
|1071
|39
|6 for 45
|8 for 85
|27.46
|3.07
|53.5
|3
|0
|Anrich Nortje (SA)
|10
|17
|315.4
|53
|1164
|39
|6 for 56
|8 for 120
|29.84
|3.68
|48.5
|3
|0
|Kyle Jamieson (NZ)
|6
|12
|200.2
|70
|478
|36
|6 for 48
|11 for 117
|13.27
|2.38
|33.3
|4
|1
|James Anderson (ENG)
|10
|18
|293.5
|87
|697
|36
|6 for 40
|7 for 63
|19.36
|2.37
|48.9
|3
|0
|Mohammed Shami (INDIA)
|10
|18
|239.3
|56
|712
|36
|5 for 35
|7 for 58
|19.77
|2.97
|39.9
|1
|0
|Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK)
|12
|18
|386.4
|73
|1175
|36
|5 for 77
|6 for 128
|32.63
|3.03
|64.4
|1
|0
|Ishant Sharma (INDIA)
|9
|18
|204
|52
|576
|35
|5 for 22
|9 for 78
|16.45
|2.82
|34.9
|3
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah (INDIA)
|8
|16
|270.3
|63
|743
|34
|6 for 27
|7 for 58
|21.85
|2.74
|47.7
|2
|0
|Trent Boult (NZ)
|9
|18
|334.2
|74
|996
|34
|4 for 28
|6 for 117
|29.29
|2.97
|59
|0
|0
|Jack Leach (ENG)
|8
|15
|322.3
|52
|1024
|34
|5 for 122
|6 for 177
|30.11
|3.17
|56.9
|1
|0
|Dominic Bess (ENG)
|11
|18
|368.2
|80
|1031
|33
|5 for 30
|8 for 130
|31.24
|2.79
|66.9
|2
|0
|Neil Wagner (NZ)
|7
|14
|282.3
|62
|720
|32
|4 for 66
|7 for 133
|22.5
|2.54
|52.9
|0
|0
Know about India vs England 3rd Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the third India vs England Test be played?
The third IND vs ENG Test will begin on February 24, Wednesday.
Where will third ENG vs IND Test will be played?
The venue for the third England vs India Test is Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Why Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat is also known as Motera Stadium?
The stadium is also known as Motera Stadium as it is located in the outskirts of city Ahmedabad known as Motera.
What will be the match timings for the third Test match between India and England?
The 2nd test match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 2:30 pm IST or 9:00 am GMT.
England's tour of India 2021
At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 3rd test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:00 pm IST or 8:30 am GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 3rd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 3rd Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 3rd Test free in India?
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
