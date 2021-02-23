Check India vs England 3rd Test live toss time, live streaming details here

The Indian cricket team would look to keep the winning momentum, when will lead his troops for the pink-ball Test, starting February 24, at Sardar Patel Stadium, popularly known as Motera, in Ahmedabad. A win will take Team India one step closer to a spot in the final of the at the hallowed Lord’s cricket ground.

India had defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the four match series and now both teams would be ready to battle it out in the day-night Test at the newly-built

The pink-ball Test has traditionally offered a lot of assistance to the seamers, but this upcoming match at the maybe a different ball game as Rohit Sharma on Sunday suggested that critics shouldn't pull the BCCI up for preparing spin-friendly wickets.

Umesh Yadav had passed his fitness Test on Sunday and added to the India’s squad. Yadav may get a game straight away while will return to India playing 11 to partner Ishant Sharma, who will play his 100th Test match.

ICC World Test Championship



India is at second spot at the ICC WTC points table and needs to win the both matches to qualify for World Test Championship final, which is schedule for June 18-22 at Lord's cricket ground.

Most runs in World Test championship





Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s Marnus Labuschagne (AUS) 13 23 0 1675 215 72.82 2999 55.85 5 9 0 186 3 (ENG) 18 33 2 1589 228 51.25 2874 55.28 3 8 3 162 5 Steve Smith (AUS) 13 22 1 1341 211 63.85 2509 53.44 4 7 1 151 7 Ben Stokes (ENG) 15 28 3 1246 176 49.84 2120 58.77 4 5 1 132 29 Ajinkya Rahane (INDIA) 15 26 3 1061 115 46.13 2247 47.21 3 6 2 120 6 Jos Buttler (ENG) 18 31 2 963 152 33.2 1821 52.88 1 4 1 108 14 David Warner (AUS) 12 22 2 948 335* 47.4 1519 62.4 3 1 3 94 1 Babar Azam (PAK) 10 17 3 932 143 66.57 1453 64.14 4 5 0 114 3 Rohit Sharma (INDIA) 9 14 0 890 212 63.57 1332 66.81 4 1 0 102 26 Mayank Agarwal (INDIA) 12 20 0 857 243 42.85 1556 55.07 3 2 1 104 18 (INDIA) 12 20 2 850 254* 47.22 1497 56.78 2 5 3 105 3 Dean Elgar (SA) 11 21 2 848 160 44.63 1454 58.32 2 3 2 128 4 Dominic Sibley (ENG) 14 24 2 832 133* 37.81 2276 36.55 2 4 3 95 1 Kane Williamson (NZ) 9 14 0 817 251 58.35 1432 57.05 3 1 2 100 3 Cheteshwar Pujara (INDIA) 15 26 0 801 81 30.8 2152 37.22 0 9 2 97 3 Rory Burns (ENG) 14 25 0 795 133 31.8 1754 45.32 1 5 4 95 0 Azhar Ali (PAK) 12 21 2 748 141* 39.36 1687 44.33 2 2 3 89 0

Player Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 Pat Cummins (AUS) 14 28 555.3 158 1472 70 5 for 28 7 for 69 21.02 2.64 47.6 1 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 16 31 493.3 131 1370 69 6 for 31 10 for 67 19.85 2.77 42.9 2 1 Nathan Lyon (AUS) 14 27 630.5 131 1757 56 6 for 49 10 for 118 31.37 2.78 67.5 4 1 R Ashwin (INDIA) 11 20 451 78 1231 52 7 for 145 9 for 207 23.67 2.72 52 3 0 Tim Southee (NZ) 10 20 390.3 107 1054 51 5 for 32 9 for 110 20.66 2.69 45.9 3 0 Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 11 21 385.2 108 986 48 5 for 8 9 for 115 20.54 2.55 48.1 3 0 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 10 20 340.3 71 1080 44 6 for 66 9 for 97 24.54 3.17 46.4 2 0 Jofra Archer (ENG) 10 20 347.5 69 1071 39 6 for 45 8 for 85 27.46 3.07 53.5 3 0 Anrich Nortje (SA) 10 17 315.4 53 1164 39 6 for 56 8 for 120 29.84 3.68 48.5 3 0 Kyle Jamieson (NZ) 6 12 200.2 70 478 36 6 for 48 11 for 117 13.27 2.38 33.3 4 1 James Anderson (ENG) 10 18 293.5 87 697 36 6 for 40 7 for 63 19.36 2.37 48.9 3 0 Mohammed Shami (INDIA) 10 18 239.3 56 712 36 5 for 35 7 for 58 19.77 2.97 39.9 1 0 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 12 18 386.4 73 1175 36 5 for 77 6 for 128 32.63 3.03 64.4 1 0 (INDIA) 9 18 204 52 576 35 5 for 22 9 for 78 16.45 2.82 34.9 3 0 (INDIA) 8 16 270.3 63 743 34 6 for 27 7 for 58 21.85 2.74 47.7 2 0 Trent Boult (NZ) 9 18 334.2 74 996 34 4 for 28 6 for 117 29.29 2.97 59 0 0 Jack Leach (ENG) 8 15 322.3 52 1024 34 5 for 122 6 for 177 30.11 3.17 56.9 1 0 Dominic Bess (ENG) 11 18 368.2 80 1031 33 5 for 30 8 for 130 31.24 2.79 66.9 2 0 Neil Wagner (NZ) 7 14 282.3 62 720 32 4 for 66 7 for 133 22.5 2.54 52.9 0 0

Know about 3rd Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:

The third IND vs ENG Test will begin on February 24, Wednesday.

Where will third ENG vs IND Test will be played?



The venue for the third England vs India Test is Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Why Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat is also known as



The stadium is also known as Motera Stadium as it is located in the outskirts of city Ahmedabad known as Motera.

What will be the match timings for the third Test match between India and England?



The 2nd test match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 2:30 pm IST or 9:00 am GMT.

England's tour of India 2021



At what time will the IND vs ENG 3rd Test live toss take place?



The live toss for the 3rd test between the and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:00 pm IST or 8:30 am GMT.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?



The England vs India 3rd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

How to live stream the India vs England 3rd Test in India?



The live streaming of India vs England 3rd Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.

How to watch India vs England 3rd Test free in India?



You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.