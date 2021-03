Check India vs England 1st T20 playing 11 and head to head details here

Indian cricket team would look to find a perfect combination for T20 World Cup, when it will lock horns with England in first T20 International, starting March 12, of the five match series at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India is likely to make few a changes in the playing 11 from its previous T20 assignment in Australia as is back in the Indian squad for T20Is.



India’s limited-overs vice-captain is likely to partner either or while Pant will don the wicket-keeping gloves and likely to bat at Number 5 position in the batting order.



If Indian team management decides to play both Dhawan and Rahul alongside Rohit Sharma, Rahul will most likely shift down the order at number 4, then India may even think of not playing Iyer and draft Pant at No. 5 followed by in the batting order. However, it would be interesting to see whether Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav gets his debut game in tomorrow’s match.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar,

England tentative playing 11: Jonny Bairstow/Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rashid Ali.

head to head stats in T20 Internationals

Total matches played: 14

India won: 7

England won: 7

T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores, other records

Highest score 218-4

Lowest score: 120-9

Highest score: 200-6

Lowest score: 80-all out

England, on the other hand, will find itself bolstered by the return of its white-ball specialists, who will try to make full use of their Indian Premier League (IPL) experience. Meanwhile the return of its charismatic captain would provide the team the much needed boost after a dismal show in the Test matches.

records and stats

September 19, 2007 (India won)July 8, 2018 (India won)(captain), (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).(captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow,