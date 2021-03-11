JUST IN
Check India vs England 1st T20 playing 11 and head to head details here

Rahul is likely to find a place in India playing 11 while Rishabh Pant set to return to T20 cricket after a superb show in Tests. Check IND vs ENG playing 11 probables and head to head stats here

India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Pandya's 76-ball 90 and a 128-run stand with senior opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86 balls) delayed the inevitable but it was always a catch-up game after the team was reduced to 101 for 4 inside 14 overs. Photo: @BCCI
If Indian team management decides to play both Dhawan and Rahul alongside Rohit Sharma, Rahul will most likely shift down the order at number 4. Photo: @BCCI

Indian cricket team would look to find a perfect combination for T20 World Cup, when it will lock horns with England in first T20 International, starting March 12, of the five match series at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. India is likely to make few a changes in the playing 11 from its previous T20 assignment in Australia as Rohit Sharma is back in the Indian squad for T20Is.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here

India vs England playing 11 prediction
 
India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is likely to partner either Shikhar Dhawan or KL Rahul while Pant will don the wicket-keeping gloves and likely to bat at Number 5 position in the batting order.
 
If Indian team management decides to play both Dhawan and Rahul alongside Rohit Sharma, Rahul will most likely shift down the order at number 4, then India may even think of not playing Iyer and draft Pant at No. 5 followed by Hardik Pandya in the batting order. However, it would be interesting to see whether Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav gets his debut game in tomorrow’s match. 

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul/Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England, on the other hand, will find itself bolstered by the return of its white-ball specialists, who will try to make full use of their Indian Premier League (IPL) experience. Meanwhile the return of its charismatic captain Eoin Morgan would provide the team the much needed boost after a dismal show in the Test matches.

England tentative playing 11: Jonny Bairstow/Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Rashid Ali.

England's tour of India 2021

India vs England head to head stats in T20 Internationals
 
  • Total matches played: 14
  • India won: 7
  • England won: 7
T20Is: IND vs ENG highest and smallest scores, other records

India cricket team vs England in T20Is
  • Highest score 218-4
  • Lowest score: 120-9 
England cricket team vs India in T20Is 
  • Highest score: 200-6
  • Lowest score: 80-all out
IND vs ENG T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast

India vs England records and stats

First match in T20 history: September 19, 2007 (India won)
Last T20 match: July 8, 2018 (India won)
 
Here are the squads of both the teams:
 
India squad for T20s: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Tewatia, Ishan Kishan (reserve wkeeper).
 
England squad for T20s: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joss Buttler, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer.

First Published: Thu, March 11 2021. 14:43 IST

