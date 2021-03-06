- Haryana to Andhra Pradesh, jobs for locals have remained on paper in states
- Interest on EPF taxable, partial withdrawal not allowed after retirement
- OTT: A case for a govt-industry joint governance model in India
- Slow growth in allied activities drags farm sector growth, say experts
- Explained: How the PLI scheme works for laptops, tablets and mobile devices
- Real estate, travel and tourism blues hit India's consumption story
IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 3: India eyes over 150-run lead
India will resume from 294-7 today with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) as overnight batsmen. Check India vs England 4th Test live scorecard and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | Motera Stadium
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Washington Sundar and Axar Patel would look to extend its 35-run stand for the 8th wicket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
The Indian cricket team would look to take more than a 150-run lead in the first innings over England as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel aim to bat first on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. England, on the other hand, would look to take the remaining three wickets inside the first hour of play. India will resume from 294-7 today with Washington Sundar (60) and Axar Patel (11) as overnight batsmen.
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
On Day 2, India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored a brilliant century after the hosts were reduced to 146-6 in the post-lunch session. His 113-run stand with Sundar helped India go past England’s total of 205 in the first innings.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England 4th Test live scorecard
ICC World Test Championship
India needs to win or draw the fourth and final Test match against England to qualify for the final of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). New Zealand has already qualified for the final, which is scheduled to take place on June 18-22 at Lord’s cricket ground.
Check ICC Test championship latest news, schedule and points table here
India vs England live streaming details
The IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates here…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh