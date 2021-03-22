Check India vs England 1st ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
-
Indian cricket team would look to make a winning start in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series after losing its first game in both Tests and T20Is, when Virat Kohli-led side lock horns with England in the 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. The India vs England ODI series is also a partt of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which is also known as ODI Super League. The top seven teams on ODI super League points table will qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India while remaining teams will have to play qualifiers.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
India vs England 1st ODI playing 11 prediction
India could rest some key players in the ODI series to give an extended run to both new and out-of-form players. KL Rahul is likely to return to Indian playing 11 as a wicket-keeper and Rishabh Pant may get a well-deserved rest in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to return as well after warming the bench for most of the T20 matches against England in Motera. It won't come as an surprise if Indian captain Virat Kohli choose to rest himself for the 1st ODI as he was limping during his unbeaten 80-run knock in fifth T20I. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team and Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav would bloster the middle order.
India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.
England, on the other hand, will miss Jofra Archer who is returned home after nursing an elbow injury. Tom Curran and Moeen Ali are expected to find place in England playing 11.
England tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
What is ICC ODI Super League
India vs England head to head in ODIs
Overall
- Total matches: 105
- India won: 53
- England won: 42
- Abandoned: 2
- Cancelled: 3
- No result: 3
- Tied: 2
- Total: 52
- India won: 31
- England won: 16
- Tied: 1
- Abandoned: 1
- Cancelled: 3
India vs England highest total in ODIs at Pune
Interestingly, India holds the record of highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and that too against England. India chased down the target of 351 runs.
|Highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Team
|Score
|Opposition
|Match Date
|Overs
|Inns
|India
|356/7
|England
|15-Jan-17
|48.1
|2
|England
|350/7
|India
|15-Jan-17
|50
|1
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.
England squad for ODIs: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
Reserve players: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.
