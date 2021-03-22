Check India vs England 1st ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

Indian cricket team would look to make a winning start in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series after losing its first game in both Tests and T20Is, when Virat Kohli-led side lock horns with England in the 1st ODI at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in on Tuesday. The ODI series is also a partt of ICC cricket World Cup Super League, which is also known as ODI Super League. The top seven teams on ODI super League points table will qualify for ICC World Cup 2023 slated to be held in India while remaining teams will have to play qualifiers.

India could rest some key players in the ODI series to give an extended run to both new and out-of-form players. is likely to return to Indian playing 11 as a wicket-keeper and may get a well-deserved rest in the 50-over format. Meanwhile, is expected to return as well after warming the bench for most of the T20 matches against England in Motera. It won't come as an surprise if Indian captain choose to rest himself for the 1st ODI as he was limping during his unbeaten 80-run knock in fifth T20I. In his absence, will lead the Indian team and and Suryakumar Yadav would bloster the middle order.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav/Shreyas Iyer, (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan.

England, on the other hand, will miss who is returned home after nursing an elbow injury. Tom Curran and are expected to find place in England playing 11.

England tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Mark Wood,

Overall

Total matches: 105

105 India won: 53

53 England won: 42

42 Abandoned: 2

2 Cancelled: 3

3 No result: 3

3 Tied: 2

Total: 52

52 India won: 31

31 England won: 16

16 Tied: 1

1 Abandoned: 1

1 Cancelled: 3

Interestingly, India holds the record of highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in and that too against England. India chased down the target of 351 runs.

Highest total at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune Team Score Opposition Match Date Overs Inns India 356/7 England 15-Jan-17 48.1 2 England 350/7 India 15-Jan-17 50 1

(Captain), (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England squad for ODIs: (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley,

Reserve players: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.