India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming

The two-month long England’s tour of India will end with three One Day Internationals (ODIs), starting from March 23, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England had started its India tour with four Test matches, three of which were won by India, followed by five-match T20 International series. All the three matches of ODI series will be played in Pune as it is easy for BCCI to form a bio-bubble for the players.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League



The ODI series is also part of ICC cricket world Super League, also known as ODI super league, which will help to determine the teams for The top seven teams on ICC ODI Super League, apart from the hosts, automatically making to ICC World Cup 2023 in India.

IND vs ENG ODIs schedule Match details Date Day Time (IST) Toss time (IST) Venue 1st ODI 23-Mar Tuesday 1:30 PM 1:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 2nd ODI 26-Mar Friday 1:30 PM 1:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 3rd ODI 28-Mar Sunday 1:30 PM 1:00 PM Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India has announced its 18-member squad for ODI series against England as Karnataka pacer M Prasidh Krishna and Suryakumar Yadav got their maiden call-ups to the national side for 50-over match. Krishna took 14 wickets at an average of 22.21 in recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy while Suryakumar stamped his authority in T20Is by registering a fifty in his maiden innings.

India's ODI squad: (captain), (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, (wicketkeeper), (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England ODI squad for india 2021



England has not announced its squad for ODI series against India but it is likely that most of players from T20 International squad will be part of the ODIs as well with addition of one or two. England Test captain Joe Root, who was part of world cup winning team, may return to the England squad.

England T20I squad vs India: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

England's tour of India 2021



Will Pune wicket assist spinners in ODIs?



The Pune wicket has been on a slower side historically and it is expected that pitch will assist spinner in the first innings while dew might come in play during the night.

India vs England ODI tickets 2021



The India vs England ODI series will be played behind closed doors due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Notably, Pune is one of the most affected city in state of Maharashtra.

IND vs ENG ODI live telecast and broadcast



The official broadcaster for India vs England ODI series in India is Star Sport Networks. Star Sports will live telecast the matches in five languages, namely English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. Star Sports 1 HD/SD to live broadcast IND vs ENG ODI matches with English commentary.

Which channel will live telecast IND vs ENG ODIs in the Hindi language?



The live commentary of IND vs ENG ODI series will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD.

How to watch India vs England ODI series free?



Doordarshan will live telecast IND vs ENG ODI series for free on its terrestrial network. But the free broadcast won’t be available on cable networks.

How to live stream India vs England ODI series?



The live streaming of India vs England ODI series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to live stream IND vs ENG ODI series for Free?



Reliance Jio subscribers can watch India vs England ODI series for free on JIO TV.