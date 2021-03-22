Check India vs England 1st ODI live toss time and streaming details here

The three-match One Day International (ODI) series is set to begin from March 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After winning both the Test and the T20I series, Indian cricket team is all set for the final challenge against the visitors. The three-match series is also a part of and top seven teams, excluding the hosts, on ODI Super League points table will qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

Indian cricket team has been a slow starter in both the Tests and T20Is as the hosts lost the first match. But the Virat Kohli-led team bounced back with superb grit and determination and won both the series.

While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs.

India last played an ODI series last year against Australia and was beaten 2-1. However, the three-match ODI series will have completely different dynamics to it as India will be playing in home conditions.

India's squad on paper looks promising as the team has multiple options for each batting position. In the opening slots, India has four options to choose from, namely Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Meanwhile, England would miss the services of pacer Jofra Archer, who was ruled out the ODI series due to elbow injury.

The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will take place on March 23, Tuesday.

The venue for the 1st ODI International between India and England is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The 1st ODI match between the Indian cricket team and the will begin at 1:30 pm IST or 8:00 am GMT.

The India vs England live toss for the 1st ODI between and will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:00 pm IST or 7:30 am GMT.

The India vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.

The live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on Disney+ VIP in five languages.

will live telecast the ENG vs IND ODI matches on its terrestrial network.

You can watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI for free on Jio TV.