Check India vs England 1st ODI live toss time and streaming details here

The India vs England three-match One Day International (ODI) series is set to begin from March 23 at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. After winning both the Test and the T20I series, Indian cricket team is all set for the final challenge against the visitors. The three-match series is also a part of ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and top seven teams, excluding the hosts, on ODI Super League points table will qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.
ICC WC ODI Super League points table
Indian cricket team has been a slow starter in both the Tests and T20Is as the hosts lost the first match. But the Virat Kohli-led team bounced back with superb grit and determination and won both the series.
While India completely outplayed England in the Tests, the T20I series had a good ebb and flow to it. The series went to the decider, which the hosts clinched by 36 runs.
What is ICC ODI Super League
India last played an ODI series last year against Australia and was beaten 2-1. However, the three-match ODI series will have completely different dynamics to it as India will be playing in home conditions.
India's squad on paper looks promising as the team has multiple options for each batting position. In the opening slots, India has four options to choose from, namely Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, England would miss the services of pacer Jofra Archer, who was ruled out the ODI series due to elbow injury.
Check IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
Know about India vs England 1st ODI free live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the 1st India vs England ODI be played?
The IND vs ENG 1st ODI will take place on March 23, Tuesday.
Where will ENG vs IND 1st ODI will be played?
The venue for the 1st ODI International between India and England is Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
What will be the match timings for India vs England 1st ODI match?
The 1st ODI match between the Indian cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 1:30 pm IST or 8:00 am GMT.
At what time will the IND vs ENG 1st ODI live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 1st ODI between Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 1:00 pm IST or 7:30 am GMT.
Check IND vs ENG ODIs full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The India vs England 1st ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 1st ODII in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 1st ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 1st ODI free in India?
Doordarshan will live telecast the ENG vs IND ODI matches on its terrestrial network.
How live stream India vs England 1st ODI match for free?
You can watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI for free on Jio TV.
